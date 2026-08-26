Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, parties flex muscles in Rohtak, Jhajjar

The political temperature in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency, which includes Jhajjar district, has risen ahead of Raksha Bandhan, with the ruling BJP, Congress and INLD organising programmes in the region over the past two days and trading barbs at each other.

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BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta on Tuesday visited the party office in Rohtak, where she held a meeting with party leaders and workers. Significantly, she also tied rakhi to former minister Krishan Murti Hooda who also gave her ‘shagun’.

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Archana Gupta’s visit assumes significance against the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding her reference to a “vishesh varga” and her remark about “hanging kurta-pajamas on a peg”. Opposition parties had objected to her comments and criticised her over the remarks.

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Speaking on the occasion, Archana Gupta said the BJP’s endeavour was to take all sections of society along on the path of development. Krishan Murti said Archana Gupta had honoured him by tying a rakhi. “I will uphold this honour and continue to work tirelessly to strengthen the party. Remaining connected with the farmers and taking up their concerns with the government will continue to be among my priorities,” he added.

INLD national president Abhay Chautala addressed the party workers’ meets in Lakhan Majra, Kalanaur, Garhi Sampla (Rohtak), and invited people to Ch Devi Lal birth anniversary function scheduled in Nuh on September 26. He targeted the BJP, saying that one scam after another was coming to light exposing the real face of the BJP government.

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Taking the Congress to task, he said the party must tell the people where it had played the role of the Opposition. “The Opposition’s job is to raise its voice against the government’s wrong policies and corruption, but the Congress has failed to do so. The Congress leaders make tall claims about cornering the government, but when the time comes to stand firmly against it, their approach appears to be different,” he alleged.

Abhay also launched a scathing attack on former CM Bhupinder Hooda and his MP son Deepender Hooda.

In Jhajjar, Congress state president Rao Narendra and MLA Geeta Bhukkal attacked the BJP government, stating that it had failed on all fronts. “Youngsters are not getting jobs, the farmers are suffering and the law and order situation has gone from bad to worse during the BJP regime,”

alleged Bhukkal.