Ahead of Republic Day, Section 144 imposed in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 13
In view of security on Republic Day, Gurugram District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav imposed Section 144 in the district on Friday. The use of drones, microlight aircrafts, gliders, hot air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights will be prohibited in the district till January 26. DC Yadav has ordered cyber cafe operators, PG accommodators, guest house and hotel owners and landlords here to maintain a record of their tenants, servants, visitors and guests along with their ID proof.
“Orders have been issued in view of security reasons to curb anti-social activities on the occasion of Republic Day. Action will be taken against those who would disobey the orders under Section 188 of the IPC,” read the official statement.
