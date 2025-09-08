DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Ahir community protests ‘120 Bahadur’ film, demands title change to ‘120 Veer Ahir’

Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:28 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
A mahapanchayat was held at Kherki Daula in Gurugram on Monday. Photo: X/ @OsiOsint1
Various Ahir organisations from Gurugram and neighbouring districts came together to protest against the upcoming film “120 Bahadur”, produced by Farhan Akhtar and set to release in November. A mahapanchayat held at the Kherki Daula toll plaza demanded that the title be changed to “120 Veer Ahir”.

The panchayat representatives were triggered by the recently released teaser, alleging that it highlights the bravery of a single soldier while side-lining the collective heroism of Ahir troops. They emphasised that Ahirs had made an undeniable contribution in the Battle of Rezang La, 1962, and that any recreation, be it films or books, must honour Ahir contributions and sacrifices.

The Panchayat noted that the government had officially recognised the 13 Kumaon Battalion, which fought heroically in the India-China war, as “Veer Ahir”, and any deviation undermines their legacy. The community insisted that before its scheduled release on November 21, the film must be screened for the families of martyrs and representatives of the Yaduvanshi community.

