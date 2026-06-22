AI-enabled cameras, drone surveys to drive Haryana’s first digital bird Census

Haryana is set to launch its first technology-driven bird Census at Sultanpur National Park, where AI-enabled cameras and drone surveys will be used to monitor bird movement, migration patterns and habitat changes throughout the year.

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The Forest Department is installing artificial intelligence-powered cameras at two strategically located watchtowers overlooking the park’s wetlands and surrounding landscape. The system is expected to become operational before the arrival of the peak migratory season later this year.

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Unlike conventional bird censuses, which depend on manual observations conducted over a few hours or a single day, the new digital system will collect continuous data over several weeks, offering a more comprehensive picture of bird populations and habitat use.

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Gurugram Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) RK Jangra said the watchtowers had been positioned to provide extensive coverage of both water bodies and adjoining land.

“The drone surveillance will help enable a more accurate census,” he said.

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The AI platform will identify rare and threatened species, including bar-headed geese, northern pintails and spoonbills, while also detecting early signs of habitat stress such as changes in water spread, vegetation cover and bird-use patterns. Drone surveys will help document bird activity in areas that are difficult to access during conventional ground counts.

Officials said the data collected would help build a long-term database to study how climate change, shrinking wetlands and other environmental pressures are altering migration schedules and bird distribution.

Sultanpur National Park attracts more than 250 bird species annually, including over 100 migratory species such as northern pintails, bar-headed geese, shovelers, spoonbills, storks and several species of raptors.

Bird numbers, however, have fluctuated over the past few years. The 2025 Asian Waterbird Census recorded 2,593 migratory birds across 48 species, compared with 2,686 birds representing 43 species in 2024. In 2023, the Census had documented 6,036 birds across 61 species.

Beginning in October, the AI-based Census will monitor annual changes in bird populations and species composition, enabling authorities to make informed decisions on water management, vegetation control and visitor movement inside the park.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over changing migration patterns linked to delayed monsoons, warmer winters, shrinking wetlands and increasing human disturbance across north India.

Welcoming the initiative, bird expert Pankaj Gupta, who led this year’s Big Bird Day count at Sultanpur, said the monitoring network should be expanded beyond the park.

“The data is a good initiative, but it needs to be expanded to Chandu as well, to understand migration patterns more precisely. Technology can help authorities respond before it’s too late. It will be helpful to birders if the department can share live-streaming — if we can get access, we can also analyse migration patterns and other issues,” he said.