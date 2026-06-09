AI-generated daughters win first-ever selfie with daughter competition

In a celebration of ‘Selfie with Daughter Day’, the historic village of Bibipur witnessed the inspiring culmination of the first-ever AI Selfie with Daughter competition. The national award was jointly conferred upon three AI-generated daughters — Prachi from Maharashtra, Anu from Uttar Pradesh and Amayra from Bhiwani, Haryana.

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In a first-of-its-kind achievement, these digitally created daughters emerged victorious, marking a new chapter in the Selfie with Daughter movement. The event also honoured the Chhipai Panchayat of Uttar Pradesh with the prestigious Selfie with Daughter for Panchayat Award.

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The occasion drew massive participation, with over 2,000 panchayats from across India and participants from 12 countries joining both online and offline.

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Sunil Jaglan, founder of the Selfie with Daughter campaign, said the overwhelming success of the initiative had given him an even greater sense of responsibility.

“We are now committed to working with renewed vigour for the education, health and rights of girls. I will continue striving to improve the sex ratio and ensure equal rights for daughters as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

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Jaglan also announced a comprehensive strategy to prevent female foeticide and improve the child sex ratio at the state level. He further announced a secret reward of Rs 1 lakh for any person providing credible information leading to the prevention of female foeticide.