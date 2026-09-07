AI, modern tech to bolster fight against financial frauds in Haryana

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday presided over the 16th meeting of the State-Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) convened by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bringing together key stakeholders to review the evolving state of financial frauds, investor protection measures, emerging cyber threats and technology-based initiatives aimed at strengthening financial sector security in Haryana.

The high-level meeting reviewed the action taken on issues discussed during the previous SLCC meeting and examined matters related to alleged financial fraud, unauthorised deposit collection, complaints received through the SACHET Portal, market intelligence inputs and recent initiatives for creating greater financial awareness among citizens. The meeting was informed that more than 36 lakh investors in the PACL Limited case had been refunded a total of ?3,864 crore.

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Vivek Srivastava, Regional Director, RBI, informed the forum about revamping of the SACHET Portal, a key platform dealing with market intelligence and complaints related to unregulated financial activities. The new version of the portal was launched on June 25, 2026, with a modernised user interface and workflow.

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The upgraded SACHET Portal is now available in 13 national languages, expanding its accessibility to a larger section of the population. It has also been equipped with improved accessibility features for differently abled persons. To further assist complainants, a tutorial video demonstrating the process of filing a complaint on the portal has also been introduced. The Chief Secretary directed officials to take steps to create more awareness regarding the portal among the general public.

The committee also reviewed the status of complaints received from Haryana through the portal.

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The committee also discussed market intelligence on new and emerging forms of financial fraud reported in the state. Among the issues highlighted were cyber frauds involving online gaming, where fraudsters lured young users with fake in-game rewards and, in some cases, exploited payment accounts linked to parental bank accounts for unauthorised transactions.

The discussions underlined the changing nature of financial fraud and the importance of awareness, intelligence-sharing and coordinated institutional response in dealing with cyber-enabled crimes.

On the technological front, the meeting was informed about MuleHunter.ai, an artificial intelligence and machine learning-based solution developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) for the detection of mule accounts. The system has been successfully deployed across 31 major banks.

The RBI informed the committee that more than 25,000 financial literacy programmes had been conducted across Haryana, as part of efforts to increase awareness about financial services, safe banking and protection against financial fraud.

The Reserve Bank has also launched its podcast series, “RBI Talks: Paisa to Policy,” on YouTube. The initiative seeks to simplify complex financial subjects and make financial knowledge more accessible and inclusive.