AICC poll: Haryana Congress reviews membership drive

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 23

With the deadline to conclude the ongoing membership drive for the forthcoming AICC organisational elections nearing, Haryana Congress leaders met here on Wednesday to rev up the process and mobilise maximum possible people to join the grand old party.

AICC in charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal chaired a meeting on the membership drive in the state with Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and the AICC officer in charge of the membership process for the state Tara Chand Bhagora meeting here.

Bansal later told The Tribune that the meeting took stock of the membership drive and pledged to “rev it up”. He said one “should never be satisfied with what has been achieved and must continue to aim higher”.

“It was a stock-taking meeting to iron out the rough creases and streamline the membership drive process ahead of March 31, the last date for membership as per the AICC election schedule,” said Bansal, who just lost the MLA election in UP.

He added that he was speaking to senior state leaders to go ahead in a big way and place the drive in top gear as the deadline ends. The Congress is keen on boosting AICC memberships in the state amid growing challenges from the AAP ahead of the 2024 polls.

Asked if the digital membership, which the Congress has allowed for the first time, was going better than the paper format membership, Bansal said the results were mixed.

Conditions in place

Party membership costs Rs5 and comes on the condition of ‘abstention from alcohol and drugs and a pledge that the one joining won’t criticise the party in public’