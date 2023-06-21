Gurugram: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has given recognition to Gurugram University's (GU's) MBA and MTech courses. Prof Dinesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Gurugram University, said the AICTE recognition for the MBA and MTech courses would benefit students. He said with the recognition of courses, it would be easier for students to pursue higher education and find jobs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry
‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...
Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete
HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...