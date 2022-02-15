Aid announced, farmers end dharna in Sirsa

Hisar, February 14
Haryana Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister JP Dalal has said that the compensation amount for the crops of mustard, bajra and cotton, which were affected by pink bollworm last year, would be disbursed to farmers soon.
Interacting with a delegation of the Haryana Kisan Manch from Sirsa district, Dalal assured that farmers would be given adequate compensation for the damaged crop. The farmers led by Haryana Kisan Manch announced to end their dharna in Sirsa town after the meeting.
The minister informed that Rs 545 crore will be disbursed to farmers in the state soon for damage to their crops and another Rs 800 crore compensation would be given for the crops affected by pink bollworm.
