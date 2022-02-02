Aid to families of frontline workers of Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 1

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij handed over cheques worth Rs 3 lakh each as financial assistance to family members of four frontline workers who lost their lives during Covid pandemic.

The assistance was provided by Mankind Pharma under the CSR (corporate social responsibility) activity.

The minister appreciated the firm for providing financial assistance. The cheques were handed over to Rajeshwari of Yamunanagar, Omvati of Ambala and Asha Rani and Mohit of Rohtak. —