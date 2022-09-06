AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti gives ultimatum to Haryana Govt

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, September 5

The prestigious AIIMS project has come into limelight again, with the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti serving a fresh ultimatum to the state government to lay the foundation stone of the project by October 2. It has also threatened to launch agitation again if the demand is not met.

The development came after residents of Majra village sold off 128 acres at the rate of Rs 40 lakh per acre to the government for the execution of the project. At least 200 acres are required to establish the premier medical institute in Majra village while the samiti claims that the Majra gram panchayat has already provided around 60 acres for the project.

“Around 190 acres of private and panchayat land at the proposed site in Majra is now available for the project, hence its foundation stone should be laid without further delay. We have raised the demand several times, but the government is not paying any heed to it, indicating it intends to linger on the project up to 2024, with an intention to get political mileage at the time of coming general and assembly elections,” claimed Rajendra Nimoth, spokesman of the samiti.

He maintained that the samiti had decided to convene a meeting on October 2 to decide the further course of action if the demand of laying the foundation stone of the project did not materialise by then. “After the availability of the land for the project, now the ball is in the court of the state government, which should take the next step of executing this prestigious project,” he added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal had announced the project while addressing a rally at Bawal town in 2015, but it did not materialise due to the matter pertaining to the Centre. It forced the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti to stage a dharna for 127 days to pressurise the government for executing the project. Later, in 2019 just before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to set up AIIMS here, but the project is yet to be executed even after more than three years.

