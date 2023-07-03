AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti to stage dharna

Tribune News Service

Rewari, July 2

The AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti Manethi at a meeting held here today decided to stage a day-long dharna on August 1 if the construction work of the AIIMS project was not initiated by then.

It also decided to observe July 5 as “Dhikkaar Divas” as Chief Minister Manohar Lal first time announced the project while addressing a rally in Bawal town here on July 5, 2015, said Rajender Singh, spokesman of the samiti.

He said the meeting, presided over by its president Sheotaj Singh, also decided to hold a panchayat on August 15 over the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced the AIIMS project in February 2019, following which the state government had bought land for the project in Majra village and handed over it to the Centre for the execution of the project.