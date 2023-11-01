AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti upset over minister's quip

Tribune News Service

Rewari, October 31

The indefinite dharna being staged by the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti in Kund town here entered its 29th day today, but the government has not yet decided any schedule for the foundation-laying ceremony of the ambitious project.

A video of Cooperatives Minister Banwari Lal, who is an MLA from the Bawal Assembly segment where the project is to be executed, went viral on social media today. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in the elections, hence he will lay the foundation of the AIIMS project when he gets time. Unavailability of land has caused delay in the execution process. Now, adequate land has been purchased for the project while work to construct the fencing has also been started after releasing a tender in this respect,” he said in the video.

Reacting sharply to Lal’s statement, Rajendra Nimoth, spokesman of the samiti, stated: “The statement has come as a shocker not only for us, but also other residents, as we were expecting the government to organise the foundation-laying ceremony soon. All formalities have already been completed, but the statement confirms our doubts that the issue will be stretched until the Lok Sabha elections in a bid to gain political mileage at that time.”

He said they would not end the dharna until the ceremony date was announced. “We have decided to hold a women’s panchayat at the dharna venue on November 6 to strengthen our ongoing agitation. Some vital decisions will be taken on that day,” he added. The project was announced by PM Modi in 2019 before the Lok Sabha elections.

