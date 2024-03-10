Aiming for at least 75% voting in state during elections: CEO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The election commission has set a target of minimum 75% voting in the state during the ensuing Lok Sabha election, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said.

Besides, Agarwal instructed all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers to promptly appoint sectoral officers, supervisors in their respective areas ahead of the general election.

He said district election officers should align their district election planners with the election planner issued by the office of the CEO in accordance with the guidelines of the election commission. Additionally, all district election officers should prioritise the processing and disposal of pending Forms 6, 7, and 8.

Agarwal emphasised the goal of increasing the overall voter turnout compared to the previous Lok Sabha election.

He added that the election commission aims to ensure that every eligible voter above the age of 18 was registered on the voter list and exercises his or her right to vote.

Actor Rajkumar Rao has been appointed as the election icon by the election commission. At the district-level, election officials were encouraged to introduce innovative measures such as creating mascots and icons, ensuring they remain non-political.

“The target for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Haryana is to achieve a minimum voting percentage of 75,” he said. To facilitate voter assistance, district election officers were instructed to operate 1950 helpline numbers in their respective districts.

