Air-conditioned sheds for animals — Haryana dairy institute feat

The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has been successful in solving one of the challenges of Haryana dairy farmers to keep animals cool in summer and warm in winter with the help of a geothermal energy system.

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Under a pilot project, scientists have conducted a study at its Livestock Research Centre, demonstrating the technology’s potential by reducing the temperature in summer and increasing it in winter.

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The geothermal system, which taps the earth’s energy 3-4 metres below the surface, helps in maintaining the temperature of the animal shed stable throughout the year. Fresh air is drawn through buried underground pipes, naturally moderated by the earth’s thermal mass, and circulated in animal sheds — cutting heating and cooling energy costs by around 50%.

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Dr Dheer Singh, Director of ICAR-NDRI, said livestock productivity peaked within a narrow temperature range of 30–35°C, and when heat or cold pushed animals beyond the comfort zone, energy was diverted away from milk production and reproduction just to maintain body temperature.

The scientists had drilled a 12-metre bore-well and monitored underground temperatures at multiple depths throughout the year, finding that diurnal temperature swings became negligible beyond 4 metres. The temperature difference between open air and 4-metre depth reached 9.5°C in June and 14.4°C in January, he said.

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“Based on these findings, a full-scale trial buried cast iron pipes at 3 metres beneath a livestock shed, with airflow regulated by a variable frequency drive blower. The results were encouraging as the system reduced shed temperatures by nearly 11°C during summer and raised it by about 3°C in winter without burning a drop of fuel,” he said.

Better air circulation also reduced concentrations of harmful gases like ammonia and hydrogen sulphide, he said, pointing to geothermal ventilation as a practical, low-cost path to healthier, more productive animal housing.