Air pollution on rise in Faridabad

People in Faridabad are reeling under the rising air pollution, despite the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan in the city. Owing to the ongoing construction projects along highways and improper dumping of construction material, commuters have to pass through roads filled with clouds of dust. The authorities must penalise violators to curb pollution. —Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

Defunct drainage in Loharu town

Devi Lal Chowk in Loharu town of Bhiwani district often remains inundated with dirty water due to poor drainage in the area. The situation worsens during the monsoon, when the chowk turns into a small pond. The authorities concerned must take immediate action in this regard. —Bhupender Kaswa, Loharu

Repair pavement IN guruGRAM market

A pavement, which was built around four months ago, in the market area in Gurugram's Sector 51 is already in a poor condition. The MC has failed to use government funds allocated for the development of public places in a judicious manner. The department concerned should get the pavement repaired soon. —Parkash Gian, Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Environment #Faridabad #Pollution