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Home / Haryana / Air quality dips to ‘poor’ in Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa

Air quality dips to ‘poor’ in Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:17 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Fog envelops Hisar town on Tuesday morning.
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As smog appears to have returned, causing air pollution, the air quality deteriorated to the poor category in Hisar, Bhiwani and Sirsa districts on Tuesday. Hisar recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 259, while Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded AQI levels of 226 and 209, respectively, both of which also fall under the poor category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) has witnessed a steady rise in Hisar town over the past four days, increasing from 65 on October 30 to 86 on October 31, 133 on November 1 and 184 on November 2, before climbing further to 259 on Tuesday. The increasing pollution levels have raised concerns among residents, particularly those who venture outdoors for morning walks and exercise.

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Dr Rajiv Bhatia, an official with the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said that though two incidents of active fire locations (AFLs) were reported in Hisar district while four AFLs were reported in Hansi district. But when the team of the district administration visited the two sites in Hisar district, the information about the fire farm turned out to be false as there was no traces of burning of crop residue at the spot and even the crops were yet to be harvested at these sites.

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Weather experts maintained that relatively calm winds and falling night-time temperatures had favoured the accumulation of pollutants, while vehicular emissions, coupled with the burning of crop residue and waste, added to the pollution load. The deterioration comes amid changing weather conditions, with haze and light fog visible in the morning. Though there have been comparatively fewer incidents of paddy stubble burning in Haryana this year, officials maintained that the AQI had been better than in previous years. However, it remains at dangerous levels for residents in many towns.

Besides, some other parts of Haryana, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Manesar recording an AQI in the ‘very poor’ category.

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According to the data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), industrial town of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district has recorded the highest AQI of 324, followed by Gurugram at 305 and Manesar at 309. The air quality remained in the poor category in Ambala (286), Karnal (277.

According to the CPCB’s AQI classification, an index between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category, which can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’ and can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

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