Air quality ‘very poor’ in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 16

Localities close to the national highway, main roads and industrial zones in Faridabad have emerged as air pollution hotspots with an above average air quality index (AQI).

Crossing 300 mark, the AQI in Sector 11 was recorded at 338 on Sunday although it came down to 273 on Monday.

The air quality index in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

According to sources in the district administration, the AQI of the residential sectors 4, 7, 11, 15-A, 16-A, 19, 28 and 30, which are close to NH-19, have been higher in comparison to the areas that are located far away,

The data recorded by the app of the Central Pollution Control Board, Sameer, revealed that the AQI machine installed in Sector 11 has been recording higher 2.5 PM readings than machines at four other spots in the city — Sector 16-A, Sector 30, NIT and Ballabhgarh.

A senior district official said, “A strict vigil as part of a dedicated action plan had been in place to ensure proper implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) norms in the city.”

#Environment #Faridabad #Pollution