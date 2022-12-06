Air quality 'very poor' in Faridabad

Faridabad, December 5
The air quality index (AQI), which crossed “severe” category (above 400) in the past three days, stood at over 300 (very poor category) today morning. Low wind speed, decrease in day and night temperature and dust and smoke due to pollution are some of the factors.
Key Reasons
Ongoing road construction works, burning of waste and scrap in industrial pockets, manual sweeping, improper disposal of garbage and violation of the GRAP norms are major reasons behind the high AQI. An official, CPCB
“While no relief is expected for the next two weeks, the AQI has remained in ‘poor’ category for the past two months,” as per data obtained from Sameer app of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The PM2.5 is up to seven times poorer than the safe level of 50 or less, according to data uploaded by the CPCB.
While the average AQI in the city was recorded at 318, it got pegged over 300 points at two of the four stations.
“The AQI has been hovering between 328 and 403 since November 26 in the city. Ongoing road construction works, burning of waste and scrap in industrial pockets, manual sweeping, improper disposal of garbage and violation of the GRAP norms were major reasons behind the high AQI,” said an official on condition of anonymity.
Sources in the Haryana State Pollution Control claimed that the prevailing conditions were expected to continue as long as weather does not change.
The PM 2.5 in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi was between 304 and 372 at 9 am today. Other cities, including Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabgarh, Bahadurgarh, Dharuhera, Hisar, Jind, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Yamunanagar also registered an AQI between 220 and 329 today morning.
