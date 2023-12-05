Airline, online travel agency penalised

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 4

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Gurugram have held Yatra Online and British Airways liable for the unilateral cancellation of a woman’s flight ticket and subsequent denial for adequate refund or resolution for over two years.

The commission have ordered them to refund the complainant’s ticket amount, and pay Rs 50,000 as a compensation for mental agony, Rs 50,000/ as a deterrent compensation and Rs 33,000 as legal costs. The two companies will have to pay the complainant a ticket amount of Rs 59,147 with an interest of 9% per annum from March 20, 2020 — the booking date — until realization.

The commission noted that complainant Parminder Oberoi, a 71-year-old woman, was forced to tirelessly pursue her rightful claim and endure the unscrupulous conduct of the airline and online booking platform.

The commission condemned the tactics employed by the companies, stating that they filed frivolous, misconceived and baseless pleas to deny Oberoi’s rightful claim. She had booked an air ticket with the British Airways through the Yatra Online website for a flight from New Delhi to Toronto via London through a travel agent. Later, the agent informed her that the airline had changed the flight only up to London, and advised her to keep the booking open for future use.

However, when the situation hot worse, she requested the cancellation with a full refund from Yatra Online, which declined it based on the airline’s policy. Subsequently, she also approached the airline for a refund, which was refused as it said that the refund could be initiated only by the online travel agency. The complainant was not refunded the amount.

In April 2021, the complainant approached the Yatra Online, requesting to book a fresh ticket from Delhi to San Francisco and a return ticket from Toronto to Delhi. However, the company refused to accommodate. She also visited the airline’s office in DLF Phase I, but was left unattended for hours.

She then eventually filed the complaint with the commission.

