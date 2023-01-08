Airlines official robbed in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 7

An airlines executive was robbed by two unidentified men on Thursday late night in the Palam Vihar area. Brijpal Singh Khatri, a resident of Sant Nagar Burai in Delhi, alleged that his motorcycle broke down and he parked it. He boarded an auto-rickshaw, where two men assaulted and robbed him of cash and belongings.

The police said a case under Sections 34 (common intention), 392 (robbery) and 379 (snatching) of the IPC had been registered.