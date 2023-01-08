Airlines official robbed in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 7
An airlines executive was robbed by two unidentified men on Thursday late night in the Palam Vihar area. Brijpal Singh Khatri, a resident of Sant Nagar Burai in Delhi, alleged that his motorcycle broke down and he parked it. He boarded an auto-rickshaw, where two men assaulted and robbed him of cash and belongings.
The police said a case under Sections 34 (common intention), 392 (robbery) and 379 (snatching) of the IPC had been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Dr Balbir is Punjab's new Health Minister
Sarari resigns