Airport corporation will expedite projects: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 8

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the formation of Haryana Airport Development Corporation will facilitate the Civil Aviation Department to implement and expedite airport development projects. With this, the work of monitoring and inspection of the projects of the Integrated Aviation Hub and other airstrip work in Hisar can be done effectively.

The Deputy CM said this after launching the website of the airport development corporation at his office here today.

Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Civil Aviation Department, said with the launch of the website, anyone across the globe could see the aviation development works being carried out by the Haryana Government.

He also said the airport corporation would facilitate the purchase of equipment and items for airport operations.