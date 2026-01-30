DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Ajit Pawar’s death an irreparable loss: CM Saini

Ajit Pawar’s death an irreparable loss: CM Saini

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:23 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file photo
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, calling it “an irreparable loss to the nation and the politics of Maharashtra”.

“The news of his death in a plane crash is extremely sad and painful,” Saini said, adding that his sympathies were with Pawar’s family, colleagues and supporters.

Describing Ajit Pawar as a “mature and statesman-like personality with strong grassroots connect”, the Chief Minister said that his cordial nature would always be remembered.

