Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police action against Sikh protesters in Ambala, seeks probe

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj condemned the Haryana Police action against Sikh community members in Ambala and demanded that the circumstances leading to the action be investigated.

Advertisement

He also said that the government should hold talks with the Sikh leaders to resolve the issue and avoid creating a situation of confrontation.

Advertisement

Gargaj said the use of tear gas shells and force against Sikh community members who were holding a peaceful protest in Ambala on Wednesday night was extremely unfortunate.

Advertisement

He said that besides Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, several members and employees, and police personnel were injured in the incident.

Gargaj spoke to Jhinda over the phone to enquire about his health and that of the injured Sikhs and to take stock of the prevailing situation.

Advertisement

The Jathedar said that if the government had wanted, the matter could have been resolved peacefully and amicably through dialogue. He said that when talks were underway, the sudden use of force against Sikhs by the government was wrong and the circumstances leading to the action should be investigated.

He questioned whether anti-Sikh forces had deliberately infiltrated the peaceful protest at night by sending mischievous elements to discredit the protest and provoke the police into taking action. He said this possibility should be seriously investigated.

Gargaj said the situation could have been avoided if the Haryana government had, in time, taken appropriate legal action in accordance with Sikh sentiments against those accused (Gursimran Singh Mand and his son) of crushing and seriously injuring Sikh devotees near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib on August 7.

He expressed concern over why governments provide patronage to such mischievous elements who repeatedly make provocative statements against Sikhs and work to hurt their sentiments.

He further said the Haryana government should respect the sentiments of the Sikh community, immediately release the arrested youths and arrest those accused of injuring devotees.

He also directed the Sikh community in Haryana to remain united and organised, and said that any struggle should be conducted strictly within the bounds of discipline and in a peaceful manner. He further stressed that it should be ensured that no mischievous elements participate in the Sikh protest.