DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Akal Takht Jathedar, SGPC chief question ‘double standards’ over Ram Rahim’s repeated parole

Akal Takht Jathedar, SGPC chief question ‘double standards’ over Ram Rahim’s repeated parole

Jathedar Gargaj said Sikh prisoners who had spent decades in jail were being denied parole even to meet their ailing family members

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:54 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. File photo
Advertisement

Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday questioned the government’s decision to grant parole yet again to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, alleging that different standards were being applied in the cases of Sikh prisoners.

Advertisement

Jathedar Gargaj said Ram Rahim was being repeatedly granted parole despite having been convicted of rape and murder, while Sikh prisoners who had spent decades in jail were being denied parole even to meet their ailing family members.

Advertisement

He specifically referred to jailed Sikh prisoner Jagtar Singh Hawara, saying that the Sikh community had been seeking parole for him so that he could meet his elderly mother. “It is a double standard on the part of the governments that Ram Rahim is repeatedly allowed to leave jail, while Hawara is not even being granted parole to meet his ailing mother,” he said.

Advertisement

The Jathedar said several Sikh prisoners had completed their sentences, yet their release continued to remain pending. He also referred to the cases of Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Tara, Paramjit Singh Bheora and former Delhi University Professor Devender Pal Singh Bhullar.

Jathedar Gargaj said denying Hawara an opportunity to meet his mother amounted to a violation of his human rights. He urged the government to adopt a humanitarian approach and grant him parole so that he could meet his mother.

Advertisement

Separately, SGPC president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami also strongly objected to the repeated granting of parole to Ram Rahim. He said the decision reflected a biased and discriminatory approach by the government.

Dhami said that while Ram Rahim was repeatedly being granted parole and furlough, Sikh prisoners who had spent decades in different jails were being denied parole even to meet sick family members.

He said the continued delay in the cases of Sikh prisoners who had completed their sentences raised questions about the equal application of the law and justice. “Such double standards deepen the feeling of alienation among the Sikh community,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts