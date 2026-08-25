Akal Takht Jathedar, SGPC chief question ‘double standards’ over Ram Rahim’s repeated parole

Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday questioned the government’s decision to grant parole yet again to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, alleging that different standards were being applied in the cases of Sikh prisoners.

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Jathedar Gargaj said Ram Rahim was being repeatedly granted parole despite having been convicted of rape and murder, while Sikh prisoners who had spent decades in jail were being denied parole even to meet their ailing family members.

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He specifically referred to jailed Sikh prisoner Jagtar Singh Hawara, saying that the Sikh community had been seeking parole for him so that he could meet his elderly mother. “It is a double standard on the part of the governments that Ram Rahim is repeatedly allowed to leave jail, while Hawara is not even being granted parole to meet his ailing mother,” he said.

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The Jathedar said several Sikh prisoners had completed their sentences, yet their release continued to remain pending. He also referred to the cases of Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Tara, Paramjit Singh Bheora and former Delhi University Professor Devender Pal Singh Bhullar.

Jathedar Gargaj said denying Hawara an opportunity to meet his mother amounted to a violation of his human rights. He urged the government to adopt a humanitarian approach and grant him parole so that he could meet his mother.

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Separately, SGPC president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami also strongly objected to the repeated granting of parole to Ram Rahim. He said the decision reflected a biased and discriminatory approach by the government.

Dhami said that while Ram Rahim was repeatedly being granted parole and furlough, Sikh prisoners who had spent decades in different jails were being denied parole even to meet sick family members.

He said the continued delay in the cases of Sikh prisoners who had completed their sentences raised questions about the equal application of the law and justice. “Such double standards deepen the feeling of alienation among the Sikh community,” he said.