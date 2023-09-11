Alcoholic throws hot tea at wife

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 10

Irked over being sent to a rehabilitation centre repeatedly, a Gurugram resident burnt his wife by throwing hot tea on her. The victim had reportedly refused to give money to the accused to buy a liquor bottle, following which he attacked her at Kasan village in Manesar.

The accused, Parveen Sharma (36), had returned home from a rehabilitation centre 10 days ago. He was irritated with his wife Jwala Rani (32) because she had got him admitted to a rehabilitation centre multiple times in the past two years to get him rid of his addiction. It was when she was teaching her two children that the accused asked her for money to get a liquor bottle.

Ignoring his request, Rani went into another room where he assaulted her. His mother tried to intervene and save his wife but he also assaulted her and kicked both of them down the staircase. The two women then locked themselves up in a room with the children.

They also alleged that he even tried to light a cooking cylinder nozzle and it was a neighbour who stopped him. He then calmed down and asked for tea. When his wife got him the tea he splashed it on her face. He did not stop at that but got the tea pan and poured the entire tea on her head burning her.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Manesar with the help of the neighbours.Based on Rani’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Sharma under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the IMT Manesar police station on Saturday night.

Inspector Devender Kumar, Station House Officer at the IMT Manesar police station, said the case was being investigated.

