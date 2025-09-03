Alert sounded in Jhajjar, schools, anganwadi centres shut

Wading through stagnant rainwater and carrying schoolgoing children on their shoulders to keep them dry have become a common sight in Radha Swami Colony, as incessant rainfall over the past few days has left the colony’s main roads severely waterlogged. The efforts being made to drain the accumulated rainwater is proving insufficient, worsening the situation further.

“Many parents have stopped sending their children to school due to the flood-like situation in our locality, while others are forced to carry them on their shoulders to cross waterlogged roads. Residents have no choice but to wade through stagnant water every day just to reach their workplaces and return home,” said Surendra, a frustrated resident of Radha Swami Colony.

The recent spell of rain has worsened conditions in several parts of the city, with water entering the Civil Hospital, police stations and various other premises. Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, arrived at the women’s police station just as it was waterlogged. Her SUV had to wade through stagnant water to reach the premises, where she met women to hear their grievances.

Meanwhile, in light of persistent heavy rainfall, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday issued an order warning of a potential flood-like situation across the district. With rising concerns over waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, and threats to public safety, authorities have enacted several precautionary measures under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As per the official order issued by DDMA chairman Swapnil Ravindra Patil, all government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres in the Jhajjar blocks and subdivisions, will remain closed for two days, on September 2 and 3.

Citizens have been advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and steer clear of low-lying roads that are susceptible to waterlogging. Residents facing emergencies can reach out to the district flood control room at 01251-254270.

The administration has also directed civic and relief agencies — including Municipal Councils, Committees, PWD (B&R), Irrigation, and PHED departments — to stay on high alert. To ensure rapid medical response in vulnerable areas, the Health Department has been instructed to deploy mobile medical units. Additionally, police, fire services, and civil defence volunteers have been put on standby for evacuation and rescue efforts.

All officials, including tehsildars, BDPOs, and engineering staff, have been directed to remain prepared for deployment, with a strict instruction to not leave headquarters without permission.