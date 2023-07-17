Alert villagers thwart breach in bundh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 16

Farmers and villagers noticed that the Yamuna water was to hit the eighth stud on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, following which it could have breached a major bundh, acting as a line of defence for villagers.

If the bundh was breached, several villages could have faced havoc like villages in the Indri block that were submerged after breachs in bundhs at Garhpur Tapu and Musepur villages last week.

As soon as villagers noticed that the floodwaters were about to cross the last stud, they sounded an alarm and informed the local MLA, who directed the local authorities to strengthen the bank.

“The breach could have been devastating for villagers, causing loss of lives, erosion, and damaging crops,” said Rajiv, a farmer of Lalupura village.

“The MLA himself filled sand bags and motivated others to do the same as sufficient labour could not be arranged in the evening,” said Vikas, another resident.

“Due to the lowering of water level in the Yamuna, a lot of soil erosion occurred, diverting the course of the river towards the village. Now, the situation is under control,” said Kalyan.

