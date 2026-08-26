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Home / Haryana / All 11 complaints settled in grievance redressal meet

All 11 complaints settled in grievance redressal meet

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:13 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Minister Krishan Lal Panwar chairs the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.
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Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Tuesday directed the Deputy-Registrar to cancel the recruitments of five employees of the Kirmach Co-operative Society and recover the salaries paid to them.

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There were allegations that the employees were appointed against the norms and in an illegal manner.

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The Minister chaired the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. All 11 complaints listed for the meeting were resolved.

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While hearing a complaint from Mahajan Singh, a resident of Ward No 32, the Minister directed Municipal Council officials to initiate the construction of a stormwater drain on the Bahari village road within one week and to ensure the work is completed at the earliest.

Regarding a complaint from Ward No 1 resident Devi Dayal Jangra, Minister Krishan Lal Panwar directed the officials to issue a notice, take action in accordance with the rules and ensure the blocked path is cleared. The complainant had stated that rules of ‘Town Planning Scheme 8-A’ were being violated in Darra Khurd, with construction of hotels and shops on land designated for parking and service roads. During the hearing of another matter, he instructed the Roadways General Manager to operate a special electric bus for students on the Dhanaura Jatan route.

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Addressing a complaint of Ram, a resident of Shanti Nagar, the Cabinet Minister directed the Public Health Department officials to prepare and submit a proposal for a new tubewell to resolve the water supply issue. Similarly, acting on complaints from Jaspreet Singh, Anil Kumar and Harvinder Chawla, he directed the police to register cases in alleged land fraud complaints.

In his complaint, Sarpanch Kehar Singh of Narkatari village had informed the encroachment has been done on the land acquired by the government for a water treatment plant. Acting on the complaint, Panwar directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure the removal of illegal encroachments from land acquired for a water treatment plant. He ordered the appointment of a duty magistrate and directed the encroachment be cleared with the assistance of the police.

Complainant Rajesh Kumar had alleged that a private hospital was being operated in an arbitrary and illegal manner in Dayanand Colony, despite the area being designated for residential use. Addressing the complaint, the Minister directed the District Municipal Commissioner to complete an inquiry into the matter and submit a report to the Lokayukta. He further ordered all construction and other illegal activities be halted until the Lokayukta delivers a verdict.

Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala, former minister Subhash Sudha, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena and several other officials were present during the meeting.

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