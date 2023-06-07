All cities to be made clean: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta today emphasised the government’s continuous efforts to transform every city in the state into a “Clean City-Safe City”.

As part of this initiative, a special campaign would be launched to raise awareness about door-to-door waste collection and segregation.

The minister was presiding over a review meeting held at Haryana Niwas here.

He directed the officials to take concrete measures for the beautification of the cities, including repair of roads, parks and parking facilities.

Further, he urged the officials to ensure the successful implementation of the “Mukhyamantri Shehri Nikay Swamitva Yojana”.