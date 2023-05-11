All Congress MLAs to reach Jantar Mantar in support of wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) today decided that all party MLAs would go to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers who are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president, Wrestling Federation of India.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. State president of the party Chaudhary Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were also present on the occasion.

The Congress has decided to extend the “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign for three more months.

On June 4, a state-level programme will be organised on the occasion of Sant Kabir Jayanti at Old ITI Ground, Rohtak. The eighth “Vipak Aapke Samaksh” programme will be held in Bhiwani on June 25.

Addressing mediapersons, Hooda said the Congress was constantly reaching out to the public through various programmes. Referring to revelations made in the CAG report regarding the Excise Department, Hooda said the government did not have any record of production, sale, and income from liquor. The most serious thing was that the liquor being sold in Haryana was not even being checked on whether it was drinkable. Despite repeated irregularities coming to the fore, till now the Excise Department had not made arrangements for the QR code to the CCTV monitoring. Compared to the target of excise income set by the government, lesser revenue was received. The CAG has revealed major irregularities in the Excise Department,” he pointed out.

On portals, Hooda said digitisation had started during the Congress government, and its purpose was to provide convenience to the public. The BJP made arrangements like “Meri Fasal, Mera Byora”, property ID and family ID to trouble the public. He reiterated that if his party came to power, a pension of Rs 6,000 would be given to the elderly.

Politics at play

Karnal: WWE fame wrestler ‘The Great Khali’, aka Dalip Singh Rana, on Wednesday claimed that only politics was unfolding at the dharna of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and that they were being used. “Players have now taken a backseat. Medals come only with practice, not by sitting on dharna. The police and court are doing their work and investigation is under way. Players should not build pressure,” he said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others have been staging a dharna for the past several days against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. —TNS