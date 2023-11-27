All four zones of Karnal to be made garbage-free

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 26

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has launched a drive to make the city garbage-free by identifying and eliminating vulnerable places where people throw garbage. The initiative aims to improve the cleanliness and hygiene of the city and to prevent the spread of diseases and pollution.

The city, comprising 20 wards, has been divided into four zones. In the first phase, zone four — comprising areas of Model Town, Sectors 13 and 14, and other areas — will be taken up.

The KMC has identified 10 locations where people throw garbage and has deployed 20 employees at these locations to monitor them. The authorities claimed that the employees would also educate people about the importance of proper waste disposal and the penalties for violating rules.

“We have started with zone number four and identified 10 vulnerable locations. We have deployed 20 employees there. They will not only keep vigil, but also motivate people not to throw garbage,” said Surender Chopra, chief sanitary inspector. They would also maintain a record of people throwing garbage at those sites. Shopkeepers had been asked to ensure the availability of dust bins outside their shops.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the MC and segregate and hand over waste to the door-to-door collection service. A similar plan would be implemented in other zones soon.

