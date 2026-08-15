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Home / Haryana / All India Kisan Sabha Haryana condemns police action on protesters in Hansi

All India Kisan Sabha Haryana condemns police action on protesters in Hansi

Demands immediate release of arrested leaders, return of vehicles and arrest of murder accused

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:34 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Haryana State Committee has condemned the police repression against protesters in Hansi on Saturday, who were demanding the arrest of the alleged main accused in the brutal murder of Jeevan Kundu on August 4.

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Despite several farmer leaders being detained by the police since the wee hours of Independence Day, a large number of angry villagers, including women, rushed into Hansi town in tractors.

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AIKS state president Master Balbir was picked up by the Jind police from his Narwana residence as soon as he was leaving. SKM leaders Suresh Koth, Shamsher Nambardar, Sumit Dalal and others were taken to an undisclosed location in police vehicles. Shadha Nand and others were arrested in Hansi during the peaceful protest. Hisar district AIKS secretary Sarbat Punia was injured in a police lathi charge.

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The protesters were seeking an answer from the Chief Minister, who was scheduled to hoist the Independence Day flag in Hansi. Two weeks have passed and the body of the deceased youth is awaiting cremation as the main accused has not been arrested due to his alleged proximity to a ruling party legislator.

The heavy police deployment resorted to lathicharge, injuring many protesters, and several protesters were arrested at various entry points to Hansi. The police also allegedly caused damage to vehicles belonging to the protesters.

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AIKS national vice-president Inderjit Singh condemned the incidents of police repression against peaceful protesters demanding justice. He described the police excesses meted out to the people on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day as highly undesirable.

“It is highly undesirable that the Chief Minister did not invite the aggrieved family to assure them of action against the culprits and instead allowed the police to resort to repressive measures,” he said.

AIKS demanded the immediate release of all arrested leaders, return of the vehicles and arrest of the murder accused without further delay, failing which the ongoing agitation would be intensified.

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