All India Police Wrestling: UP’s Pushpa Yadav, BSF’s Manju emerge champions

Players put up impressive performances in various sporting events on the third day of the 75th All India Police Wrestling Cluster 2026-27 being held at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

Competitions in women’s and men’s wrestling, boxing, arm-wrestling and bodybuilding witnessed enthusiastic participation, with players displaying their physical strength, talent and sporting skills.

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In men’s freestyle wrestling, CISF’s Tarun Kumar defeated BSF’s Vinay in the 92-kg category to enter the semi-finals. In the 57-kg category, the semi-final will be played between CISF’s Manoj Pal and Karnataka Police’s Prashant.

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In women’s wrestling, Pushpa Yadav of the UP Police defeated SSB’s N. Chanu in the 62-kg category to win the gold medal. In the 57-kg category, BSF’s Manju defeated SSB’s Neetu to claim the gold medal.

In women’s boxing, BSF’s Lakshmi defeated Maharashtra’s Pooja Rajan in the 51-54 kg category to enter the next round. In the 54-57 kg category, Assam’s Nisha Das defeated Meghalaya’s Pengjanai to advance to the next round.

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In men’s boxing, SLB’s Harshdeep defeated Pankaj Saini of the Punjab Police in the 55-60 kg category. In the 50-55 kg category, CISF’s Jitendra Chaudhary defeated BSF’s Lalit to enter the next round.

In arm-wrestling, Alan Sun of the Meghalaya Police defeated Gurlal Singh of the Punjab Police in the 90-kg category to win the gold medal. In the 110-kg category, Sukhdarshan Pal of the Punjab Police defeated Ajay of the Tamil Nadu Police to claim gold, while Vipan of the Haryana Police won the bronze medal.

In women’s arm-wrestling, Uttar Pradesh’s Deepa defeated Tamil Nadu’s V. Somya in the 90-kg category to win the gold medal.