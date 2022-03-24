All MLAs spoke during Budget session: Speaker

Chandigarh, March 23
The third Budget session of the 14th Haryana Legislative Assembly set new records as all 90 MLAs got an opportunity to speak in the House.
He said: “This session was also special from the point of view of statistics. For the first time in the history of the Legislative Assembly, 81 Calling Attention motions were received. Of these, 21 were discussed in the House.”
Gupta said the Legislative Assembly received a total of 18 bills during the session. Of these, two were sent to the select committee, while one was withdrawn. A total of 12 meetings were held from March 2 to March 22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...