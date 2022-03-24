All MLAs spoke during Budget session: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The third Budget session of the 14th Haryana Legislative Assembly set new records as all 90 MLAs got an opportunity to speak in the House.

He said: “This session was also special from the point of view of statistics. For the first time in the history of the Legislative Assembly, 81 Calling Attention motions were received. Of these, 21 were discussed in the House.”

Gupta said the Legislative Assembly received a total of 18 bills during the session. Of these, two were sent to the select committee, while one was withdrawn. A total of 12 meetings were held from March 2 to March 22.