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Home / Haryana / Alleged audio clips of rice millers collecting money for physical verification go viral in Kurukshetra

Alleged audio clips of rice millers collecting money for physical verification go viral in Kurukshetra

As per the allegations, Rs 15,000 was fixed per rice mill

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:40 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Days after an FIR was registered against a rice miller for missing paddy from the rice mill, audio clips regarding the collection of money by the rice millers, allegedly to be given to the teams coming for physical verification, have gone viral.

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As per the allegations, in the audio clips, rice millers in Pehowa of Kurukshetra collected Rs 15,000 each for physical verification.

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In the audio clips, a person can be heard saying that, as you know, the physical verifications of the rice mills are being conducted, Rs 15,000 per rice mill was fixed, hence all the rice millers are requested to deposit the amount and also clear the balance of previous collection. In another audio, a miller is heard saying that an urgent meeting has been called regarding the physical verification, the team (PV team) is strict, hence all the rice millers should reach so that a discussion can be held with the team.

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Bhartiya Kisan Union (Pehowa) spokesman Prince Warraich said, “The farmer unions have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the paddy scam in Haryana. Despite repeated requests and protests, the government is yet to take any major step. Even the FIRs registered and the actions were merely an eyewash. It has come to our notice that the rice millers have collected Rs 15,000 each for the teams going for physical verification to get the report of PVs in their favour. The administration should take strict action against the rice millers, else the union will give a call for a big agitation.”

Recently, the Kurukshetra police registered a case against a rice miller after paddy stock worth around Rs 5.80 crore was reported missing from a mill at Pehowa during a physical verification.

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As per the FIR registered on the complaint of a DFSC official in Kurukshetra, during the 2025-26 kharif season, 39,373.75 quintals of paddy was allotted to the Chaudhary rice mill for custom milling. During the physical verification on March 17, nearly 24,318.75 quintals of paddy stock, worth around Rs 5.80 crore, were reported missing. The paddy was to be delivered to the FCI after custom milling.

The District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) had issued show-cause notices to an inspector of the Food and Supplies Department and an Assistant Food and Supplies Officer for alleged negligence in duty.

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