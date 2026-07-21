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Home / Haryana / Alleging misbehaviour by SDM, lawyers go on strike

Alleging misbehaviour by SDM, lawyers go on strike

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 10:28 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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After complaining against the alleged misbehaviour of the local SDM for more than three months, the District Bar Association began an indefinite strike on Monday.

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The association is demanding that the SDM be transferred. “All courts, including the Supreme Court, High Courts and district courts remain closed in June, but the SDM’s court remained functional and disposed of several cases in the absence of lawyers,” claimed Vishwamitra Yadav, president of the association.

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Accusing the SDM of corrupt practices, he said the lawyers had been boycotting the SDM’s court since April 16 and had lodged complaints at various levels. “We have submitted representations to the government through the local MP, MLA, minister and the district administration, but to no avail. Hence, we were left with no option but to go on strike,” he said.

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Meanwhile, hundreds of litigants, many of whom had come from other cities/towns and far-off places, faced much inconvenience due to the strike.

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