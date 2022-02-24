Alleging scam, ex-minister seeks judicial inquiry

Palwal, February 23
Alleging a scam in the recent announcement of hike in development charges for residential, industrial and institutional use, and the withdrawal of the decision within five days, ex-minister and senior Congress leader Karan Dalal demanded the dismissal of the officials concerned.
Dalal said the move of announcing the hike and withdrawing it under pressure within a few days pointed to a big scam. He said it was likely that the hike was announced due to pressure from land or property mafia, which he claimed had been prevalent for the past several years. “The government is not providing any relief to the residents by implementing such policies.” He demanded a high-level judicial probe into the matter. —
