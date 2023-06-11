Alliance with JJP on, will continue: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

After Haryana BJP in charge Biplab Kumar Deb met six Independent MLAs in the past three days amid reported deepening differences with the ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that “alliance is continuing, it will continue”.

When questioned on Deb meeting Independent MLAs, Khattar replied, “Organisations work differently and government works differently. Those in the organisation have to consider the upcoming polls.”

When asked about the recent utterances of Birender Singh and MLA Sombir Sangwan on breaking the alliance, the CM, while addressing a press conference today, said, “We hold individual meetings with them (JJP ministers). We also hold departmental-level meetings (with JJP ministers). There is no problem in the alliance.”

He added, “We both (BJP and JJP) needed to forge the alliance in 2019, though we contested the polls separately. An understanding was reached between the two and Independents also came in. At present, 58-59 MLAs are supporting the government.”

The BJP has 41 MLAs, while the JJP has 10 members in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. There are seven Independent MLAs and out of them, six are supporting the BJP. The ruling party also has the support of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP)’s Gopal Kanda.

The Congress has 30 MLAs, while lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu are also against the BJP.

When told that Sangwan was claiming that if BJP breaks alliance with the JJP, 25 per cent of anti-incumbency would go away, Khattar replied “everyone makes his own predictions”.

Earlier, Khattar slammed the politics over sunflower crop purchase. Farmers in Shahbad are protesting over not getting the MSP for sunflower crop. He said some farmer unions and political leaders were defaming farmers by misleading them. “Blocking highways is not the solution to everything. In a democracy, we can’t hinder anyone’s freedom. We have done a lot for the farmers. We held talks with the farmers. The court order also said that the matter should be resolved amicably. The police followed the court’s decision of clearing the highway. I urge the farmers that this agitation is not going to help them anyway,” said the CM.

On JJP MLA Ram Karan Kala announcing resignation from the post of chairman of Haryana State Federation of Co-operative Sugar Mills Ltd over lathicharge in Shahbad and the MSP, Khattar took a dig at him and said, “I am searching for that resignation and haven’t yet found it.”

He clarified that the government would take a positive decision for the sunflower farmers. A detailed study about the market rate was going on, and once this process was done, we would make the announcement, he said.

He released Rs 29.13 crore as ‘interim bharpai’ to 8,528 sunflower farmers for an area of 36,414 acres. “At present, the procurement of sunflower is being done at Rs 4,800 per quintal in Haryana, while Punjab is procuring the same at Rs 4,000-4,200 per quintal,” said the CM.

He said the registration for paying “Bhavantar” was done on 40,000 acres. Later, on the demand of the farmers, the portal was reopened for three days, and 17,000 acres were again registered during this period. After verification, about 9,000 acres were deleted and the verification of 6,000 acres was still going on, said Khattar.

