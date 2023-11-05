Alliance with JJP will cost BJP dearly, warns Birender

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 4

Lashing out at the BJP’s alliance partner in the state, former Union Minister Birender Singh said the party would be reduced to 20 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections if it went to polls in alliance with the JJP.

He said this while addressing party workers in Jind, where the newly appointed state BJP president Nayab Saini was also present on the occasion.

Birender, an arch rival of the JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, said the party should dump the JJP as an ally if it wanted to win the elections.

He said 99% of the BJP workers were against the continuation of the alliance with the JJP. “If the party wants to see Manohar Lal Khattar as the state Chief Minister for the third time, the JJP must be dumped.

Later, while interacting with the media, Singh stated that he would not remain in the BJP if the BJP-JJP coalition continued in the state. “I hope a final decision will be taken in this regard by the party after the Rajasthan polls,” he added.

