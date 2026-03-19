DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Alumni are the greatest asset of any university: Kurukshetra varsity VC

Alumni are the greatest asset of any university: Kurukshetra varsity VC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:02 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kurukshetra University. File
Advertisement

The Department of Commerce of Kurukshetra University organised Alumni Meet 2026 recently, bringing together former students from different batches to celebrate their long-standing association with the department.

Advertisement

The chief guest of the event, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said that alumni were the greatest asset of any university and played a vital role in shaping its identity and reputation in society.

Advertisement

He said former students acted as ambassadors of their alma mater and helped carry forward the institution’s traditions, achievements and values. Maintaining strong ties with the alumni, he added, further strengthened the academic and social stature of a university.

Advertisement

Sachdeva further said the alumni meets were not only occasions for reunion but also served as a bridge between past and present students. He encouraged the alumni to guide and inspire current students by sharing their professional experiences and insights.

The event witnessed the presence of former chairperson of the department prof Shashi Anand, prof Narender Singh and senior faculty member prof Neelam Dhanda. Alumni from various batches since the establishment of the department in 1971 participated enthusiastically, with the largest participation recorded from the 1988–1990 batch. Former students from the department’s professional programmes also attended the meet in large numbers.

Advertisement

Chairperson of the department prof Mahavir Narwal highlighted the history, achievements and academic growth of the department.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts