Alumni are the greatest asset of any university: Kurukshetra varsity VC

The Department of Commerce of Kurukshetra University organised Alumni Meet 2026 recently, bringing together former students from different batches to celebrate their long-standing association with the department.

Advertisement

The chief guest of the event, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said that alumni were the greatest asset of any university and played a vital role in shaping its identity and reputation in society.

Advertisement

He said former students acted as ambassadors of their alma mater and helped carry forward the institution’s traditions, achievements and values. Maintaining strong ties with the alumni, he added, further strengthened the academic and social stature of a university.

Advertisement

Sachdeva further said the alumni meets were not only occasions for reunion but also served as a bridge between past and present students. He encouraged the alumni to guide and inspire current students by sharing their professional experiences and insights.

The event witnessed the presence of former chairperson of the department prof Shashi Anand, prof Narender Singh and senior faculty member prof Neelam Dhanda. Alumni from various batches since the establishment of the department in 1971 participated enthusiastically, with the largest participation recorded from the 1988–1990 batch. Former students from the department’s professional programmes also attended the meet in large numbers.

Advertisement

Chairperson of the department prof Mahavir Narwal highlighted the history, achievements and academic growth of the department.