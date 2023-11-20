Alumni relive memories at Sainik School meet

Karnal, November 19
Sainik School, Kunjpura, on Sunday organised an alumni meet. On the occasion, old students reconnected with their friends and teachers and cherished their memories.
Senior most student Lt Gen (retd) Dr DDS Sandhu, Maj Gen (retd) Bishamber Dayal, Suresh Kumar, IG (retd), Punjab Police, and decorated Kunjeyans from the armed forces and the civil administration laid a wreath at the Sai-Kunj War Memorial in the presence of Principal Col Vijay Rana.
They and their family members also watched an inter-house obstacle race. Later, they visited the Manekshaw Auditorium to inaugurate the boxing ring shed funded by the silver jubilee batch (1990-1997).
The golden jubilee batch (1973-1981) took up the responsibility to donate utensils to the cadets’ mess. Col Vijay Rana announced the construction of a visitor’s room at the gate.
