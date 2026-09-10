DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ambala admn to launch 100-day Gram Uday Abhiyan for rural development

Ambala admn to launch 100-day Gram Uday Abhiyan for rural development

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:56 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta during a review meeting.
Advertisement

The Ambala district administration has drawn up a plan to launch a 100-day Ambala Gram Uday Abhiyan aimed at accelerating rural development and ensuring 100 per cent implementation of existing schemes and utilisation of resources.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said a review meeting of the Development and Panchayats Department and Panchayati Raj Institutions was held to discuss the progress of rural development schemes, infrastructure projects, community facilities and livelihood initiatives being implemented across the district. The administration will focus on making every village in Ambala a modern, clean, green and well-equipped model village, with perceptible improvements in the everyday lives of residents.

Advertisement

“The officials have been directed that every sanctioned work must culminate in a functional facility, every completed asset must be properly maintained, and every village should be able to demonstrate visible improvements in its physical environment and community amenities. We want people to actually see and experience the change in their villages — better community facilities, cleaner surroundings, improved water management, green spaces, sports and learning facilities, and more responsive public services,” the DC said.

Advertisement

Under the initiative, every gram panchayat will identify and work towards five outcomes. He said that the campaign would specifically focus on perceptible changes which villagers can see and use, such as functional community buildings, better-maintained libraries and gyms, improved village streets and lighting, cleaner public spaces, better water bodies, sports facilities and more accessible panchayat services.

During the review meeting, the DC expressed concern over the number of incomplete works in the district and directed the department to undertake a special 30-day exercise for their resolution. As per the review, 814 works are currently incomplete, of which 706 have recorded zero expenditure since inception. Ambala-I alone accounts for 531 incomplete works, including 461 with zero expenditure since inception.

Advertisement

The DC further directed each gram panchayat to identify its three most critical garbage, grey-water or waterlogging points and take steps to resolve them.

Reviewing Self Help Group initiatives, the DC sought details of the products being prepared by SHGs, the number of women associated with them and the income being generated.

He said the Ambala district has performed strongly on SHG institutionalisation, with 131 SHGs formed against a target of 100, while village organisations and cluster level federations have also exceeded their respective targets. The Deputy Commissioner directed officers to focus on enterprise development, technology, market linkages and sustainable income generation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts