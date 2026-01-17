DT
Ambala Agri Dept receives SKOCH Award for crop residue management

Ambala Agri Dept receives SKOCH Award for crop residue management

Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Ambala Agriculture Department officials with the SKOCH Award.
The Ambala Agriculture Department has received SKOCH Silver Award-2025 for its innovative, and results-oriented work in the field of crop residue management.

This award recognises the department's success in significantly reducing farm fires in the district and implementing effective strategies for environmental protection.

A significant drop in the farm fires was registered in Ambala last year. As per the data shared by the department, while 195 fire incidents were recorded in 2023, the farm fires dropped to 99 in 2024, and only eight fire incidents were recorded in Ambala district in 2025.

Ambala Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Dr Jaswinder Saini said, “The process was extremely rigorous and involved three stages. Each stage included detailed presentations based on the department’s work, strategies, and results. This was followed by a thorough evaluation and voting process by renowned experts from across the country. Based on its outstanding performance in all three stages, Ambala district received this award.

“The award was presented at a ceremony held recently in New Delhi. The team of the Agriculture Department, including the field-level officers and staff, and the coordination among various departments played a crucial role in this achievement,” the DDA said.

Dedicating the award to the farmers of Ambala district, DDA Dr Jaswinder Saini said that this award belonged not only to the administration and the officers but also to the farmers who adopted crop residue management with awareness, cooperation and responsibility.

Praising the farmers, he stated that their resolve to refrain from burning crop residue was the strongest foundation of this historic success. This award was a matter of pride for Ambala district and inspired them to work with even greater commitment, innovation, and dedication in the public interest in the future. This achievement proves that when the administration, employees, and farmers work together, sustainable and positive change is possible at the grassroots level.

“The SKOCH Award 2025 is a living testament of the administrative efficiency, visionary leadership, and farmer participation in Ambala district, which will serve as a guiding model in the future,” Saini said.

