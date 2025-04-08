DT
PT
Ambala Airport expected to begin operations soon: Vij

Ambala Airport expected to begin operations soon: Vij

With the arrival of advanced security equipment, the newly constructed domestic airport at Ambala Cantonment is expected to become operational soon. The consignment includes under-vehicle search mirrors, explosive detectors, drug detection systems and other essential security apparatus aimed at enhancing...
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:20 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Cabinet Minister Anil Vij inspects the domestic airport in Ambala.
With the arrival of advanced security equipment, the newly constructed domestic airport at Ambala Cantonment is expected to become operational soon. The consignment includes under-vehicle search mirrors, explosive detectors, drug detection systems and other essential security apparatus aimed at enhancing passenger safety and operational readiness.

Haryana’s Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij, who inspected the airport premises on Sunday evening, confirmed that several pieces of security equipment had arrived from Kolkata. He said that directions have been issued to install the equipment without delay and to expedite any remaining work. Two X-ray machines have already been installed—one for screening hand baggage and another for checked-in luggage.

Vij was accompanied during the inspection by Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer, District Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta, Executive Engineer PWD (B&R) Ritesh Aggarwal and other senior officials. He stated that the Ambala domestic airport will provide air connectivity to a wider region, benefiting not just Ambala residents but also those in neighbouring states. Flights to Jammu, Ayodhya, Srinagar and Lucknow are expected to operate from the airport.

To ensure timely commencement of operations, Vij has directed the authorities concerned to deploy airport staff promptly. The Deputy Commissioner has been asked to coordinate with the Central and State Aviation Ministries to expedite the remaining approvals and processes.

In addition to infrastructure and security, Vij stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness across the airport, including in toilets, waiting areas, halls, parking lots and the surrounding zones. He instructed the Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department to ensure uninterrupted water supply and to resolve any issues promptly.

He also tasked the relevant department with beautifying open areas by planting trees and maintaining greenery around the airport premises to create a welcoming environment.

Executive Engineer Ritesh Aggarwal informed that the civil work on the airport building has been completed and that the installation of equipment as per Airports Authority of India (AAI) requirements is underway. While much of the security apparatus is already in place, additional equipment that recently arrived will be installed shortly.

All departments concerned are conducting regular reviews and field visits to ensure speedy progress. Vij added that a team from the AAI is expected to visit soon, after which operations are likely to commence. He also announced that work on the second phase of the airport project will begin in the near future.

