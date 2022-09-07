Ambala ASP to probe suicide case of Police Dept staffer

Yamunanagar, September 6
Pooja Dabra, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ambala, will conduct an investigation of the suicide case of an employee of police department, Yamunanagar.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Handa met to family members of the deceased on Sunday.
He promised them a fair investigation and all possible help from the department.
Thereafter, the SP wrote to the higher authorities of the Police Department for the investigation of this case from a senior police officer.
Gurnam Singh, who was working as a water carrier in the Police Department in Yamunanagar district, had allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in the Police Lines, Jagadhri, on September 3.
On the complaint of Dalwinder, alias Sonu, of Bijauli village, a case was registered against some policemen under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC at the City Police Station, Jagadhri, on September 3.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...