Ambala ASP to probe suicide case of Police Dept staffer

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 6

Pooja Dabra, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ambala, will conduct an investigation of the suicide case of an employee of police department, Yamunanagar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Handa met to family members of the deceased on Sunday.

He promised them a fair investigation and all possible help from the department.

Thereafter, the SP wrote to the higher authorities of the Police Department for the investigation of this case from a senior police officer.

Gurnam Singh, who was working as a water carrier in the Police Department in Yamunanagar district, had allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in the Police Lines, Jagadhri, on September 3.

On the complaint of Dalwinder, alias Sonu, of Bijauli village, a case was registered against some policemen under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC at the City Police Station, Jagadhri, on September 3.