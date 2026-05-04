Ambala BJP celebrates party’s victory in West Bengal

The BJP leaders held celebrations to mark the party’s victory in the assembly elections, especially in West Bengal on Monday.

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The party leaders and workers were seen distributing sweets, bursting crackers and dancing to the beat of drums in Ambala.

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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, who celebrated with party workers in Ambala Cantonment, said that after winning West Bengal, the BJP is set to win the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections and form the government in Punjab with a massive majority.

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“Just as the party delivered an unprecedented performance in West Bengal, it will create a new history in Punjab as well. The Aam Aadmi Party is not a structured political party but merely a temporary arrangement. Some individuals capitalized on the massive support received during Anna Hazare’s movement and formed a party that lacks a clear ideology,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP’s landslide victory, he said it clearly shows that the people of the country have evaluated other parties and have now placed their trust in the BJP for development, national security, and public welfare. He added that the BJP is capable of taking the country forward, ensuring border security, and providing better facilities to citizens. The BJP is a policy-driven party and is moving forward with a nationalist vision and a commitment toward the goal of 2047.

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The BJP has a strong organizational framework, from booth-level workers to the national president, and party workers are regularly trained to strengthen ideology and functioning.

Taking a swipe at Congress, he said that its influence is continuously declining and that it will completely disappear from the political landscape in the future.

Former Minister of State Aseem Goel was seen preparing and distributing Jalebis in Ambala City.

BJP district chief Mandeep Rana, the party’s Ambala in-charge Dharam Veer Mirzapur, senior leader Banto Kataria, and several other BJP leaders were present on this occasion.

\“The lotus has bloomed in West Bengal and it was the result of the dedication and hard work of the BJP workers. The people of West Bengal have shown trust and confidence in the policies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similarly, the results of Assam and Puducherry have given a boost to the morale of party workers. A similar celebration will be held after the BJP registers a victory in the Ambala Municipal Corporation Election,” said Aseem Goel.