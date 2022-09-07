Ambala: Boy lost control on overspeeding vehicle, says Army

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 6

A day after a 17-year-old boy was killed and his classmate injured in an accident involving an Army vehicle, an Army spokesman issued a statement claiming that the motorcycle was overspeeding and it hit an Army school bus after the boy lost control over the vehicle.

As per the statement, “On September 5, Udit Mahavan and Lokesh were overspeeding on a motorcycle that lost control and hit an Army school bus in the general area, Durand Road, Ambala Cantonment. The injured boys with the help of Army personnel and civilians, present on the spot, were immediately evacuated to Military Hospital, Ambala Cantonment. While Udit succumbed to his injuries, Lokesh was injured and is being treated at the Military Hospital. “The Army is cooperating fully and regrets the loss of life. However, the prima facie investigation has revealed that the deceased was driving the motorcycle registered in name of his father. Being under aged both boys were not in possession of valid driving licence and were not wearing helmets”, the statement further reads. On Monday, a case was registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station on the complaint of deceased’s father. Both boys were Class XII students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya number-2 in Ambala Cantonment. The SHO, Ambala Cantonment said the matter was still under investigation.