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Home / Haryana / Ambala building collapse incident: Cabinet Minister Anil Vij directs DGP to constitute SIT to investigate matter

Ambala building collapse incident: Cabinet Minister Anil Vij directs DGP to constitute SIT to investigate matter

The kin of the deceased and injured victims alleged that a property dealer — who is the prime accused in the case — is being shielded

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:55 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Anil Vij meets an injured patient at Civil Hospital, Ambala City. Tribune photo
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A day after the building collapse incident in Ambala, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Monday directed the DGP Haryana to constitute a high-level SIT to investigate the matter.

The minister had reached the Civil Hospital Ambala City to meet the injured.

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During the visit, the kin of the deceased and injured victims alleged that a property dealer — who is the prime accused in the case — is being shielded. They demanded his arrest and action against the officials of the municipal corporation for negligence.

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Minister Anil Vij stated that it was a tragic incident and assured that the families of the deceased would receive the compensation as per the labour laws, and that medical treatment is being provided to the injured. If further specialised treatment is required elsewhere, arrangements for it would be made.

“No negligence would be tolerated regarding unauthorised colonies. Strictest possible action would be taken against anyone found responsible — whether it's the building owner, constructor, developer of the illegal colony, or any other associated individual. The officials of the Municipal Corporation Ambala will also face action for not taking any step against the illegal construction despite having the prior information," he stated.

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The Cabinet Minister also spoke to the DGP over the phone and directed him to form a high-level committee to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter. He also directed the Civil Surgeon to ensure all medical assistance to the patients.

As many as 18 victims were taken to the civil hospital, of whom six were brought dead. While three are undergoing treatment, the remaining nine were discharged after treatment.

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