Ambala building collapse: Samples of construction material collected by SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to investigate the under-construction building collapse incident in which six persons were killed, visited the site and collected samples of the material used in the construction work on Tuesday.

A team of officials, including three members of the SIT, Executive Engineers of PWD (B&R) and HSVP, and Ambala police, visited the spot and collected the samples.

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“A sub-committee comprising SDM Ambala City, Executive Engineer PWD (B&R) and Executive Engineer HSVP was constituted to assist the SIT for sampling purposes. Samples of bricks, steel, concrete and other construction material have been collected, and the same will be sent to reputed labs for testing and further action,” said an official.

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Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, “The SIT members visited the spot and the samples of the material used for the construction work have been collected for the examination.”

“A letter has also been sent to the Municipal Corporation Ambala to provide all the documents related to the building and the ownership. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused persons,” he added.

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Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader and former minister Aseem Goel reached Civil Hospital, Ambala City to meet the injured and the families of the victims.

While six people were killed, 12 had suffered injuries after the three-storey under-construction building had collapsed at Dhulkot in Ambala on Sunday.